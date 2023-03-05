Short Interest in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expands By 29.2%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 589,300 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ModivCare by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ModivCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

ModivCare Stock Performance

ModivCare Company Profile

Shares of MODV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.01. 81,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

