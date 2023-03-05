Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Declines By 37.1%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment covers production fields and assets under construction.

