Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declines By 18.5%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.31) to GBX 1,475 ($17.80) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.24) to GBX 1,823 ($22.00) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,699.50.

Shares of Mondi stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

