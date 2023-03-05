Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Drops By 22.8%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPZZF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 2,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

