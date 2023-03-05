Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Decreases By 24.7%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oncology Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ONPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 19,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,385. Oncology Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Oncology Pharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Pharma (ONPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.