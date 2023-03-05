Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Decreases By 24.7%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ONPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 19,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,385. Oncology Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

