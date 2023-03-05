Short Interest in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rises By 15.9%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 2,458,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

