Short Interest in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expands By 18.3%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 946,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

