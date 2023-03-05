Short Interest in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Decreases By 23.4%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PLx Pharma Stock Performance

PLXP stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 511,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Institutional Trading of PLx Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

