Short Interest in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expands By 17.4%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,764. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

