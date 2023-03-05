Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Rises By 20.0%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SFBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.