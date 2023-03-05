Short Interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Expands By 27.3%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAX remained flat at $1.34 during trading hours on Friday. 60,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,843. Real Brokerage has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

