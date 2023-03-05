Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Grows By 19.2%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

THS stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

