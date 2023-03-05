Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Drops By 40.5%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ACV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 36,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,002. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.04%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

