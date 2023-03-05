Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rises By 29.0%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,460,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 21,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. 14,947,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,307,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.