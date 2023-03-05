Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Drops By 19.7%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zepp Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

