SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.70.

NYSE:SITE opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $184.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

