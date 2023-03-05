Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

