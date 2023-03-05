Sourceless Tops One Day Volume of $0.17 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $155.44 million and $0.17 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00039559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00220012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,459.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00740164 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

