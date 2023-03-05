Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Southwest Airlines has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

