Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.
Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
