SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.