SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up approximately 2.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,597,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 374,681 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trading Up 1.0 %

GLDM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 553,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

