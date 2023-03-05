SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Position Raised by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $46.64 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $48.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

