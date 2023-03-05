SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is KWB Wealth’s 6th Largest Position

KWB Wealth cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $32,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,190,000.

SPDW opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

