SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.