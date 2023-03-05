Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 318,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.