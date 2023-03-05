Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.0 %

SFM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.