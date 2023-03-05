SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 487,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 163,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,318,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

