Square Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.42 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $13.74 or 0.00061280 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $28.42 million and $293,188.39 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Square Token has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00423738 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.80 or 0.28641148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 13.71898462 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $291,297.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.