St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,460 at Jefferies Financial Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.17) to GBX 1,460 ($17.62) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,507 ($18.19) to GBX 1,469 ($17.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,427.25 ($17.22).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,281 ($15.46) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,212.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,139.82. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,520 ($18.34). The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 37.19 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,162.16%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

