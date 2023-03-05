Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Stagwell Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stagwell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stagwell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

