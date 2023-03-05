Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
Stagwell Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.