Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of SWK opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $164.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

