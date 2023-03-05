Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.1 %

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

