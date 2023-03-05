Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $110.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.