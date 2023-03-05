STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of STERIS by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STE opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

