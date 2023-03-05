STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 476,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

