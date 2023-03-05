Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $314.58 million, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

