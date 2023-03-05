Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Praxis Precision Medicines Put Options (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,874 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 399% compared to the typical volume of 1,177 put options.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 65.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair cut Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

