StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 6.1 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.