StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 6.1 %
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.14.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.