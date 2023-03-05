StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 million, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 0.80. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

