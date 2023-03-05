StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 300.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.