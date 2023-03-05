StockNews.com Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

