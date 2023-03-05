STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,863,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

