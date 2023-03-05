STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.
STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
