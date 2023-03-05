STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.45 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $86.70 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00219838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,442.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04687253 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,702,121.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

