Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Stratec Price Performance

ETR SBS opened at €76.20 ($81.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.32. Stratec has a 52-week low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a 52-week high of €130.60 ($138.94). The company has a market cap of $924.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

