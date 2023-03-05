Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,154,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,910 shares of company stock valued at $98,190,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

