Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.17

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $8.12. Subaru shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 39,841 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUJHY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Subaru Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Subaru

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Subaru by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

