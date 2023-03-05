Substratum (SUB) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Substratum has a market cap of $204,922.43 and approximately $95.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00038251 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

