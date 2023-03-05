Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $23.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,084,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,213,132 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

