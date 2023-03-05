Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

SNMCY stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Suncorp Group

SNMCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suncorp Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

